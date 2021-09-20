Q2 Gamechangers: Big players make big plays in the biggest games

BILLINGS — High school football highlights can come in any environment, but this week, Q2's Gamechangers just happens to showcase some of the state's best players making big plays in first-place battles.

From a Class B battle inside Washington-Grizzly stadium, to an Eastern A showdown in the center of the state, Week 4 of the high school football calendar featured games between teams at the top of their respective divisions. That often leads to big plays, and this go-round was no exception.

Watch the video above for this week's best.