Watch
Sports

Actions

Q2 Feel-Good Stories 2021: Fearless Journey

Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:40:03-05

BILLINGS - As KTVQ continues showcasing its Feel-Good Sports Stories of 2021, we take you back to July for a fearless Journey driven in school, athletics and career.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader