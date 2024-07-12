Q2 AOW: Can-Am Bowl standout Haiden Thompson relishes physicality of football

MEETEETSE, Wyo. — 6-Man all-stars from around the United States gathered to face Canada here last weekend, and it was a young man from Miami, Texas, who led the USA to its third consecutive victory in the annual Can-Am Bowl.

“The first day was definitely an adjustment, just because everybody comes from different but similar backgrounds at the same time," Thompson told MTN Sports. "It took us a little bit to all get settled in and used to each other, but by the end of the week we’re all a family and really close friends. We had a blast.”

Thompson joined players from Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana to help the US win its 21st Can-AM Bowl in 26 tries. Wearing that red, white and blue jersey with USA across the front on Fourth of July weekend was an added bonus.

“I don’t think it gets much better. It’s an ultimate sense of patriotism. I’d say it’s my best Fourth of July yet, by far," Thompson said.

Thompson will play college football at Northwestern Oklahoma State University with hopes of being a crop consultant after amassing over 10,000 yards of offense in his high school career. But it was his efforts defensively and lead blocking that helped Team USA pull away in Wyoming.

“I love the physicality. I like to go hit people. We go easy all week in practice but once we step on the field ready to play it’s a different game. Everybody’s like, ‘Man, I didn’t know you could hit like that.’ That’s what I love about it. I just love to go light people up,” said Thompson.

Team USA will carry the mantle of Can-Am Bowl victors for yet another year, thanks in large part to Thompson.

