Notre Dame defends football coach Marcus Freeman amid battery allegations

Notre Dame is standing behind head football coach Marcus Freeman after a police report was filed against him for alleged battery at a high school wrestling tournament.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this month at a wrestling tournament in Mishawaka, where Freeman was watching his son compete. A New Prairie High School wrestling coach filed the report, claiming physical contact occurred after an altercation, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Notre Dame disputes the allegations, stating that Freeman's son was verbally accosted by the coach and that Freeman never physically engaged with anyone. The university calls the accusations unfounded and says video evidence will exonerate Freeman.

Mishawaka police have turned the case over to prosecutors, who will decide whether to file charges against the Fighting Irish coach.

Freeman has led Notre Dame to significant success since taking over as head coach in 2021. Last year, the team made it to the College Football Playoff championship game. This season, the team compiled a 10-2 record and was controversially left out of the playoffs.