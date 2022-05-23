Watch
NHL, St. Louis police investigating threats made toward Kadri

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and St. Louis police are investigating threats the Colorado Avalanche say were made toward forward Nazem Kadri. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email Monday May 23, that the league and police looking into the situation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FIle)
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:23:56-04

Authorities in Missouri and the National Hockey League are investigating threats a Colorado Avalanche player received following Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues Saturday.

Forward Nazem Kadri received racially motivated and death threats on social media after he and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen collided with St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period, the Associated Press reported.

No penalty was called after the play.

Bennington left the game with an injury, and the Avalanche went on to win the game to take a 2-1 series lead.

On Sunday, the team announced that Bennington was ruled out for the remainder of the series after sustaining a lower-body injury in Game 3.

According to the AP, Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent, received tweets calling him “Arab scum” and referencing terrorism. 

The two teams face off again on Monday in St. Louis.

