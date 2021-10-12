Watch
MSU Billings lands 8 on softball's all-America scholar list

MSUB ATHLETICS
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:00:45-04

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Adding to the academic awards the Montana State University Billings softball team earned this past spring, eight players made the 2021 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete list for their achievements during the 2020-21 school year.

Five current players – Brittanee Fisher, Allie Hughes, Jenna Kister and Sydney Norwood and Marin Penney – plus alumnae Hailee Gregerson, Cailee Morgan and Payton Reynolds are MSUB’s award winners.

“We are proud of our athletes for holding themselves to a high standard in the classroom,” MSUB head softball coach Lisa McKinney said. “To have eight athletes receive the NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete award is a huge honor and testament to the hard work they put into the classroom.”

The NFCA/Easton Scholar-Athlete award is yet another academic award to add to the team’s list of achievements from last season. Amidst a challenging 2020-21 academic year, the MSUB softball team also put 15 players on the GNAC’s All-Academic softball team, which is the most in program history. Seven of the eight players who made the Easton Scholar-Athlete list also made the GNAC’s All-Academic team. Additionally, senior first baseman Fisher earned a spot on CoSIDA’s Academic All-Region team, thanks to having a 3.81 GPA during the 2020-21 school year.

To be considered for the Easton/NFCA award, athletes must have a 3.5 grade-point-average or higher during the 2020-21 season.

The MSUB softball team finished with a 10-26 record last season, including a 6-14 record in conference play and a season-ending win over 25th-ranked Northwest Nazarene. The Yellowjackets bring back three starting pitchers and seven starters for the 2022 campaign; a full spring schedule is forthcoming.

