Montana State rises to No. 3, Montana to No. 9 in latest FCS rankings

With just under two weeks until the annual rivalry game, Montana State and Montana are each in the Top 10.

In the latest FCS national rankings, Montana State (8-1, 6-0) is up to No. 3 in both the Stats Perfrom FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bobcats recorded a statement win over Eastern Washington last week, holding the prolific Eagle offense to just 314 total yards.

The Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 4-2) move up to No. 9 in both polls after beating Northern Colorado 35-0 on Saturday. It was Montana's first shutout win since 2011.

As for the rest of the Big Sky Conference, Eastern Washington's loss drops the Eagles to No.7/No.8, while UC Davis climbs to No. 4/No. 6.

Sacramento State rounds out the field for the Big Sky, climbing to No. 12 in the Stats poll and No. 18 in the coaches poll.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (50) 8-0 1,250 1 2 James Madison 8-1 1,180 3 3 Montana State 8-1 1,168 4 4 South Dakota State 7-2 1,045 9 5 North Dakota State 8-1 1,015 2 6 UC Davis 8-1 1,005 8 7 Eastern Washington 7-2 889 5 8 Villanova 7-2 872 10 9 Montana 7-2 799 11 10 Kennesaw State 8-1 778 12 11 ETSU 8-1 723 14 12 Sacramento State 7-2 624 16 13 UT Martin 8-1 622 15 14 Southeastern Louisiana 7-2 613 6 15 Southern Illinois 6-3 603 7 16 Missouri State 6-3 596 17 17 UIW 7-2 516 22 18 Jackson State 8-1 385 19 19 South Dakota 6-3 338 23 20 Northern Iowa 5-4 257 13 21 VMI 6-3 173 18 T-22 Chattanooga 6-3 160 NR T-22 Dartmouth 7-1 160 NR 24 Praire View A&M 7-1 109 NR 25 William & Mary 6-3 79 T-20

Dropped Out: Princeton (20 tie), Weber State (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 58, Stephen F. Austin 54, Princeton 50, Florida A&M 46, Rhode Island 33, Eastern Kentucky 15, Delaware 8, Monmouth 7, Nicholls 7, Harvard 5, Holy Cross 3

FCS Coaches Poll



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (28) 8-0 700 1 2 James Madison 8-1 668 3 3 Montana State 8-1 631 4 4 UC Davis 8-1 561 7 5 Kennesaw State 8-1 539 8 6 North Dakota State 8-1 532 2 7 South Dakota State 7-2 525 12 8 Eastern Washington 7-2 498 5 9 Montana 7-2 489 10 10 UT Martin 8-1 464 11 11 Villanova 7-2 435 13 12 East Tennessee State 8-1 391 14 13 Southeastern Louisiana 7-2 373 6 14 Missouri State 6-3 333 20 15 Jackson State 8-1 272 17 16 Southern Illinois 6-3 258 9 17 South Dakota 6-3 247 21 18 Sacramento State 7-2 217 22 19 Chattanooga 6-3 147 25 20 VMI 6-3 112 18 21 UIW 7-2 105 NR 22 Princeton 7-2 88 16 23 Dartmouth 7-1 77 NR 24 Northern Iowa 5-4 69 15 25 Eastern Kentucky 6-3 51 19

Dropped Out: William & Mary (23), Weber St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Stephen F. Austin, 38; Monmouth (N.J.), 36; Delaware, 35; William & Mary, 34; Mercer, 32; Prairie View A&M, 32; Florida A&M, 29; Holy Cross, 22; Harvard, 15; Davidson, 8; Nicholls, 8; Central Arkansas, 7; Rhode Island, 5; Yale, 3.