Montana Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

BILLINGS - The Montana Football Hall of Fame will induct eight members to its 2022 class next June, the group has announced.

Blaine McElmurry, Shann Schillinger, Marv Sunderland, Rocky Gullickson, Jim Sweeney, Dane Fletcher, Robert Doore and Dane Storruston will be enshrined June 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center during the organization's annual banquet.

The Montana Football HOF honors "play and contributions of players, coaches and volunteers across the Treasure State." The following bios provided by MFHOF.

Blaine McElmurry - University of Montana, Green Bay Packers

- Born October 23, 1973, in Helena, then played high school football in Troy, Montana, where his father was the acting coach

- Played collegiately for University of Montana from 1993 to 1996

- Joined the NFL in 1997 with the Green Bay Packers, played in the 1998 Super Bowl, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars

- Blaine and his wife, Kristine started McElmurry Homes in Missoula in 2003

- Currently resides in Missoula with wife and daughters, Ashley, a sophomore track star at the University of Nebraska, Audrey, a freshman track athlete at Sacramento State, and Emily a high school sophomore in Missoula

Shann Schillinger - University of Montana, Atlanta Falcons

- born May 22, 1986 in Baker, MT

- layed for his uncle Don Schillinger who had the second most high school football wins in Montana at 318

- Four-year letterman in football, and his varsity teams had an overall record of 49-1. He was a two-time all-state selection

- East team captain in the Montana Shrine Football All Star game in 2006

- Earned the Tony Barbour Award as the player which best exemplifies Grizzly football

- 90 tackles, started every game as a senior, named All-Big Sky First Team.

- Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Marv Sunderland - Northern Montana College, New Orleans Saints

- Chester, MT native

- NMC running back, 1962-1965

- New Orleans Saints, 1967, Calgary Stampeders, 1968

- Chinook H.S. coach, 1968, Hardin H.S. coach 1969

- North Dakota State, 1970-1975

- NFL Scout 39 years (Jets, Patriots, Titans)

- N.Y. Giants Director of Player Personnel, 1998-2002 (including 2001 Super Bowl)

Rocky Gullickson - Montana State, Saints, Packers, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams

- Moorehead, MN native

- Began NFL career with the New Orleans Saints as the strength and conditioning coach from 2000-2005

- worked for Packers from 2006-2008. He was named NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007

- Mentored hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre

- Finished career at University of Tennessee after 17 NFL seasons in the NFL, including last seven with the Rams

- Strength coach at the University of Louisville, 1998-99; University of Texas, 1993-97; Montana State mid 80's

- Rocky and wife Terri are retired living in Oregon

Jim Sweeney - Montana State, Fresno State

- Born in Butte, MT, youngest of seven children

- Head coach at Montana State University, Washington State University, California State University, Fresno State

- NCAA record, 201–153–4

- Played at University of Portland

- Butte Central head football coach, 1952-1955, Kalispell Flathead, 1956-1959

- 1960, assistant coach at Montana State under Herb Agocs, promoted to head coach 1963

- Won 3 Big Sky conference championships in his five seasons with the Bobcats

- Spent 1978 season with John Madden's Oakland Raiders, 1979 season with St Louis Cardinals under Bud Wilkinson

- Returned to Fresno State as head coach in December 1979 for 17 seasons, 8 conference championships helped build "Bulldog Stadium"

- Married his high school sweetheart, Lucille, they had nine children.

Dane Fletcher - Montana State, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Born in Bozeman, attended Bozeman High School

- Played at Montana State, team captain (2009), 67 tackles, seven sacks, and two blocked kicks

- First-team All-Big Sky, Big Sky Defensive MVP, Buck Buchanan award finalist as nation's top FCS defensive player

- Signed by Patriots as undrafted free agent in 2010, later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Owns "The Pitt" gym in Bozeman

- He and wife Dani welcomed twin boys, Hawkin and Tuck, in fall 2018

Robert Doore - Washington Redskins

- Browning, MT, native

- Born in Havre, raised on Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, proud member of the Blackfeet Nation

- Played for the Browning Indians Big Red Football team; first to make playoffs in school history; coached by Pat and Steve Schulte of Butte

- Uncle Doug Davis, played on Montana State’s 1984 national championship football team, this instilled a passion in Doore

- Former Director of Guest Experience at FedExField in the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia area

- Highest ranking Native American in the National Football League since NFL President Jim Thorpe in 1920

- Former Public Affairs Director, former International Ambassador bringing a Native American perspective to issues facing indigenous people of the United States and throughout the world

- Now a business executive and a private business developer and owner

- President & CEO of Chief Mountain Sports and Consulting, a professional business firm offering training and consulting services in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Leadership Development, and Customer Service Standards.

- Doore and family live in Denver

Dane Storruston - NFL Films Grammy Winner

- Great Falls, MT, native

- Graduated from CMR High School in 1997

- First company Soulcake; later Gridiron Labs

- Storrusten’s work caught the attention of the NFL in 2017. Now a Creative Director for the league for four years helping reshape the NFL’s digital presence and push for a more modern-media strategy

- Storrusten and his team won a 2020 Sports Emmy Award for work on NFL's 100-Year Anniversary Campaign of 2019

- Lives in Los Angeles with wife Theda and children Ryan, Austin, and Izzy

