MLB places Bauer on leave amid assault investigation

Brynn Anderson/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:06:54-04

Major League Baseball has placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave three days after allegations emerged that he assaulted a woman.

According to the Associated Press, the league placed Bauer on a 7-day leave. The administrative leave was adopted in 2015 by the league and players' association under a joint domestic violence policy.

ESPN reported that Bauer would not appeal MLB's decision.

Bauer, who will receive his full salary and service time during the leave, will miss his scheduled start on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Bauer has a formal hearing on July 23.

Bauer is under investigation after a woman obtained a protective order after she alleged the pitcher assaulted her during recent encounters.

The Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department confirmed to the AP that they were looking into the accusations.

Bauer’s co-agent, Jon Fetterolf, has disputed the allegations.

