Miles Community College eliminates Williston State from Region XIII Playoffs

MCC ATHLETICS
Posted at 9:51 AM, Oct 25, 2021
(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Miles Community College came out blazing in the first match of the Region XIII Volleyball Playoffs on Sunday afternoon on the way to a four-set win.

The Pioneers jumped all over Williston State early and took command of the match with a 25-9 win in Game 1. Game 2 was much of the same although Williston made it a little bit tougher on the Pioneers but MCC took a commanding 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-19 win.

Williston State found some traction in Game 3 to give themselves a chance with a 19-25 win. Game 4 was a slugfest as tensions mounted but the Pioneers found a way to squeak out a 25-23 win to advance in the playoffs. The Pioneers will now head to face Bismarck State in Bismarck on Wednesday night at 6:00 PM MST in the Region XIII semifinal.

Defensively, the Pioneers were led by Sam Oliver (Havre, MT) with 19 digs and Syndey Johnstone (Miles City, MT) with 5 blocks. Offensively, Angela Youngs [mccpioneers.com] (Gillette, WY) and Olivia Easton [mccpioneers.com] (Billings, MT) each had 11 kills. Mandi Tvedt [mccpioneers.com] (Glenrock, WY) had 20 assists and Jacey Rowland [mccpioneers.com] (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) added 19. Chloe Cota [mccpioneers.com] (Roundup, MT) had 2 aces as did Johnstone and Youngs.

The Pioneefs are now 16-11 on the season and have hit their stride with their 6th consecutive victory.

