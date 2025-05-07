Midland Roundtable AOY: Why sports 'super important' for Billings Senior's respectful Ryder Murdock

Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — What instantly stands out about Ryder Murdock is how respectful and appreciative he is. He spent 42 seconds of this interview thanking teammates, coaches, former coaches, teachers, the Bronc community, and family for his success.

A great example: Ryder’s head football coach at Billings Senior over the last four years was his father, Chris. Simply by dynamic, one would think they’ve had to settle some battles on the field.

“There’s not a lot of battles, I would say. There’s more, ‘You need to do this,’ and I say, ‘Yes, sir.’ And that’s kind of how it’s supposed to go,” Ryder humbly said.

While loaded with respect, Ryder’s competitive fire and excellence extend across three sports. He’s playing on Senior’s first high school baseball team, entering his fourth year of American Legion ball with the Billings Royals, and possesses a pair of varsity basketball letters.

“When I was younger, it was always football first. Then it was basketball, and then it was baseball," he continued. "They’re all super important to me and all things that I love to do. They’ve all taught me something different down the line."

Ultimately, football passion will carry Murdock to Montana Tech.

“They’ve got a really good football team, and I think my class should be pretty good. I’m just excited to get to work and thankful to get to play there. I’ll try my best to make the most of it and hopefully be able to do something special there,” he said.

Football has been in Ryder’s blood since before he could walk. By the time he could run, he was racing onto the field at Daylis Stadium recovering the tee after varsity kickoffs.

“I got to watch two state championships be won. They went to three (title games). It was just a really exciting time. I looked up to those guys,” he recalled.

His Mom and Dad both excelled in athletics at Senior and now coach there. So who was the better athlete back in the day?

“My Dad will tell you my Mom is the better athlete. I don’t know who’s more competitive. They’re both pretty competitive. I see it more from my Dad because I’m around him more. But my Mom doesn’t take losing board games too well either,” Murdock said with a knowing smile.

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Cenetral), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

For banquet information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.