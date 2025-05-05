Midland Roundtable AOY: Style compliments scoring for Billings West’s Malachi Claunch

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — It’s safe to say West High's Malachi Claunch appreciates fashion, with his watch and wristbands just scratching the surface.

“Yeah, I’ve got a couple Bobcat (rubber wristbands) … and then, the seven-on-seven team I played on last year, I’ve got a couple of those.”

And the bling appeal escalates from there.

“My Dad had his ears pierced when he was in college, so I always though it was cool, too," Claunch continued. "So, he let me get them. And I always liked gold chains, too, and my favorite number is six, so I wear that for my jersey number, too.”

Speaking of jerseys, Claunch has been through three in three years.

“Sophomore year I was No. 14, then junior year I got my No. 6, and then this year I was awarded with the No. 4, which was really cool.”

No. 4, of course, is the football legacy jersey at West honoring former Bears all-state player Michael Guelff.

This fall, Claunch will wear a Montana State jersey after earning a scholarship with the Bobcats. He couldn’t be joining the Cats at a better time after MSU’s run to the national title game in January.

“I’m stoked, just after seeing what they did last year … to get in that program, and hopefully I’ll be able to play someday,” he said.

Around the house, this football and track standout says he appreciates learning to be handy.

“When my dad is fixing stuff, he’ll always ask me for help and I kind of enjoy that, too," Claunch said. "Just the other weekend we just got a new fireplace, and I helped him put that together.”

Their next project may be building a bigger closet. Although the current one does sound well-organized for a guy who loves Nike, and especially Jordans.

“And then in my closet a lot of shoes and a lot of clothes. I've got them color-coded, too, which makes it pretty easy in the morning,” Malachi said with a smile.

A fully assembled wardrobe to compliment his wristbands, earrings and gold chains. Look sharp ... play sharp.

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Cenetral), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

For banquet information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.