Midland Roundtable AOY: Physician hopes to hinge on handwriting for Billings Senior’s Leela Ormsby?

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — Leela Ormsby’s energy is contagious. The Billings senior volleyball star missed her final two state tournaments due to blown-out knees, but found a silver lining within her own ACL surgery.

“I actually got to shadow my orthopedic surgeon going through some surgeries, and I knew immediately this is where I want to be, helping other people like me,” Ormsby said.

With her career path now leaning toward medicine, the journey begins with a volleyball scholarship at Michigan State.

“I got to meet the whole team this past week at one of their spring scrimmages, and got to talk with them about all the sporting events … all the football games, the basketball games—obviously Tom Izzo and everything. We’re going to be big fans,” Ormsby said.

Unbeknownst to her, the 6-foot-3-inch Ormsby will tower over Izzo, who stands merely at 5 feet 9 inches.

“Are you serious? I didn’t even know that," she said with a gasp. "I can’t wait to see him in person."

Imagine how that selfie turns out.

Ormsby earned her Spartan scholarship with an impressive list of high school accolades, including Senior's all-time leader in blocks, solo blocks, block assists, and attack efficiency. However, her most memorable moment was a five-set, nail-biting state championship victory over Billings West as a sophomore.

“Oh my gosh, my parents always say that could be something out of a movie. Best friends, best coaches in the world. I think that will forever be my favorite memory. And I think it’s a little surreal because that was my last time playing in a state tournament…ever,” Ormsby said with a smile.

Circling back to those doctor ambitions, Leela's handwriting may need to deteriorate.

“Funny you mention that because I have been told that I do have font handwriting,” Ormsby said.

When put on the spot, she quickly demonstrated her writing skills, leaving an impression with her rapid speed and elegant finish. Perhaps she will set a new standard for physician handwriting in medical school.

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Cenetral), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

For banquet information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.