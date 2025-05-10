Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings West’s Grace Curnow grilling burgers, opponents

Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — If you're searching for a lockdown defender on the soccer field, Grace Curnow is a fantastic option. And it’s not difficult to pinpoint her amid the action—just listen for her most vocal fan.

“Usually my Dad. I’m pretty sure everyone can hear my Dad," Curnow said with a laugh, referring to her father, Paul, who boasts an impressive volume. "He has a pretty distinct voice, and he’s my biggest cheerleader."

A three-time all-state defender for Billings West, Grace doesn’t just defend; she can score too. Funny the thing about her biggest cheerleader is, “He’s never played soccer … a single second of soccer," Grace said with a laugh. "I guess he knows a little something about being a good competitor, so I’ll give him that.”

Beyond soccer, Grace also boasts a pair of varsity letters in basketball, where she can score, assist and defend. Plus, she's added a varsity track letter to her collection. In regard to the classroom, she lists six academic all-state honors.

But her drive to make the soccer team at West started in middle school admiring varsity players. Curnow’s welcome party to the program was playing as a freshman on the Bears’ undefeated state title team. But also, a valuable lesson.

“I was like, ‘well, this is what every year is going to look like.’ Then, next year obviously we didn’t win, so I really learned to not take that for granted,” she reflected.

Curnow isn't done chasing championships. Now she’ll simply don a different uniform at Rocky Mountain College. “I’m glad that I get to stay close to home and be close to my parents and my grandparents and my sister. They’re always at every single game…I don’t remember the last time my parents or grandparents weren’t at a game.”

And while soccer is her passion, Curnow spends summers at the Dehler Park baseball diamond working concession grills. Surely, that means her culinary skills are high level.

“No, if you ask my mom, she’s a little disappointed. She thinks I’m not the greatest cook," she laughed. "But I can wrap burgers, and I can grill them, but that’s about it."

From defending goals to flipping burgers, Curnow is handling it all—just don’t expect a five-course meal anytime soon.



Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Cenetral), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

For banquet information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.