Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Skyview's Rae Smart enjoying titles and treats

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors. Roundtable members — a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings — have then voted on one male and one female winner since 1989. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — Rae Smart is not afraid to work – within or outside of – the sports landscape.

“Growing up, I’ve always helped my Dad work on mowers, or we work on the boat or whatever. But Mom and I always do the typical Sunday house clean and get the boys out of the house – tell them to go do something, otherwise they’ll just make a mess,” the Skyview High School senior said with a laugh.

Rae’s high school athletics resume is nothing short of impressive. The three-sport standout has earned numerous accolades in soccer, track and field, and notably helped her basketball team to a 24-0 championship season just over a year ago.

“It’s kind of like a fever dream, like, was it really real? It doesn’t happen very often … I think the last time a (Class) AA team went undefeated was in the 1980s,” Smart said.

Just weeks after clinching the basketball title, Smart secured a state shot put championship with her mother alongside her as throws coach.

“I just felt so much joy and I sprinted across the ring and jumped in my Mom’s arms and gave her the biggest hug. And she braced herself so she didn’t fall, but it was an incredible moment,” she recalled.

In a lighthearted moment following her victory, Rae realized there was no celebration video.

“And I got on our camera guy about it," she said, again smiling. "I was like, you didn’t come over and video it. And he was like, ‘Well, I’m superstitious.’ But it’s okay, there’s a video that can replay in my head,” she said.

Recently, at the Midland Roundtable’s Top 10 Meet, Smart won the discus and javelin, plus set a new shot put meet record by nearly two feet with a throw of 46 feet, 5 inches. Afterward, she likely indulged in her favorite post-meet snack.

“I like to go into the grocery store and get some Sweet Tart Ropes and a good Dr. Pepper. I know it’s not the healthiest, but I replenished what I just lost playing, so…” she said with another laugh.

After the upcoming state meet later this month, Smart is headed to Montana State University Billings to compete in both basketball and track and field. She added that it pains her to give up soccer, so don’t be surprised if she eventually works hard enough to fit that in as a third college sport.

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2025 Female finalists: Grace Curnow (West), Dani Jordan (Lockwood), Leela Ormsby (Senior), Rae Smart (Skyview), Becca Washington (Senior).

2025 Male finalists: Malachi Claunch (West), Jack DeBourg (Cenetral), Ryan Dierenfield (Skyview), Zach Morse (West), Ryder Murdock (Senior).

