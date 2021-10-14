Maack sets scoring record as Laurel, Lone Peak reach state

LAUREL - Junior forward Mya Maack broke Montana's all-class single-season scoring record Wednesday night netting two goals in Laurel's 4-0 State A play-in victory over Livingston.

Maack scored her 37th goal on a penalty kick to break a scoreless tie late in the first half then added her record-setting 38th of the season midway through the second half. She surpassed Helena Capital's Heather Olson who netted 37 in 1996 and Billings Central's Morgan Ferestad who tied the mark in 2018.

Maddie Peaton connected on a direct kick from just outside the box and Chloe Baumann launched a high-arcing goal from outside to complete Laurel's shutout. The Locomotives, chasing a three-peat State A title, will host Columbia Falls in Saturday's quarterfinal.

Montana's 2021 State A Girls Tournament bracket can be seen here.

Also Wednesday, Lone Peak's Max Romney drilled a rocket over the head of Billings Central goalkeeper Myles Ragar for the only goal in their boys play-in match. The 1-0 Bighorns victory means Lone Peak hosts Columbia Falls in their quarterfinal on Saturday.

Ragar, one of only three seniors for the Rams, transitioned from goal to nearly tie the score twice for Central in the second half. His free kick was denied by Lone Peak’s Sawyer Wolfe, who also saved Ragar's header on goal shortly after.

Montana's 2021 State A Boys Tournament bracket can be seen here.