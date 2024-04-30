LeBron James addresses future after Nuggets eliminate Lakers

LeBron James' 21st season in the NBA ended on Monday after the Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champs, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 to win the best-of-seven series 4-1.

This postseason marked the second straight time the Nuggets eliminated the Lakers. Last year, Denver swept Los Angeles en route to a title.

Like a season ago, the 39-year-old James was asked questions about what is next in his basketball future. Even as the oldest player in the NBA, James still provides an all-star-level performance. In the five games against Denver, he averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Given his status as one of the top players in the NBA, James has accepted a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Summer Olympics. After Monday's loss, James told reporters that his focus will shift to training for the Olympics after he goes home to be with his family.

"It's about family right now, and then in a couple of months, I gotta go to Vegas for training camp," James said. "I need to rest my body."

Sports New 'Dream Team'? USA basketball unveils 2024 Paris Olympics roster Scripps News Staff

While he is committed to Team USA for this summer, where James ends up playing next season, assuming he does not retire, remains in question.

One part of James' equation could be the possibility of playing with his son. Bronny James announced after his freshman season at USC that he would leave the Trojans and either join the NBA Draft or transfer.

James said he has considered playing with his son in the past, but that is not on his mind right now. He has a player option with the Lakers, meaning he could opt to enter free agency this summer instead of in 2025.

James said he would discuss what's best with his career with his agent, Rich Paul.

The 20-time all-star conceded playing at a high level at his age is taxing.

"Very taxing," he said. "To be able to play this game this long and then to play this game at a high level, it's very taxing. It takes a lot of dedication, hard work, long hours, but it's rewarding. If you love the game and you love the process and you love being great, then you don't mind taking the tax on your body and your mental and your psyche. It's OK."