Houston police investigating Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they weren’t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Deshaun Watson
Posted at 4:55 PM, Apr 02, 2021
The Houston Police Department is investigating Deshaun Watson after a complainant filed a criminal report against the Houston Texans quarterback.

"As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation," officials said in a statement on Friday via Twitter.

This comes as 21 women have filed lawsuits against Watson for allegedly sexually assaulting or harassing them during massage sessions.

According to USA Today, the women allege Watson exposed himself, purposely touched their hands with his genitals, or forcefully tried to kiss him during separate massage sessions.

A complainant on Friday filed a criminal report against Deshaun Watson, according to the Houston Police Department.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin has said that they "believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," the Associated Press reported.

Hardin said one of the accused tried to blackmail Watson of $30,000 for her "indefinite silence," The AP reported.

