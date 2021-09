MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies kept their winning ways rolling last weekend with a 39-7 victory over Cal Poly on homecoming. The Grizzlies remain at No. 4 in the FCS rankings and currently sit at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

MTN’s Brandon Sullivan takes you to the sidelines for an exciting look at Montana’s win over Cal Poly.