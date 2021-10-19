Great Falls High's resurgence leads Q2's latest Gamechangers

BILLINGS — Fittingly for mid-October, Great Falls High has come back from the dead.

After losing their first four games of the season by a combined 117-28, the Bison have now won four in a row, their most impressive coming Friday in a road victory at Billings Senior that saw plenty of highlight-reel plays. Quarterback Reed Harris and senior Ryan Krahe combined for two of the top three spots this week in our latest edition of Gamechangers.

We also see the first appearance from one of the state's best running back in Columbus' Trey Johannes, and Missoula Sentinel makes yet another appearance - no surprise from the No. 1 team in the state.

Watch the video above for this week's best high school football plays caught by our MTN cameras.

