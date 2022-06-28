Garcia, puppy power carry Mustangs past Boise, 11-3

BILLINGS - Jalen Garcia, who carried the Pioneer League's top batting average into Monday's game, homered in his first at-bat and the Billings Mustangs never looked back on the way to a convincing 11-3 home field win over Boise on Pups in the Park Night.

As pups of all kinds and colors roamed the concourse on leashes, the Mustangs earned a 4-3 series win over the Hawks and improved to 15-13 as they head to Colorado Springs for a six-game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes starting Wednesday.

Garcia, Crews Taylor and Jordan Hovey each doubled, homered and finished with three hits apiece. Garcia's night included two runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base. His league-leading batting average improved to .436.

The Mustangs return home Wednesday, July 6, for another series with Boise, this one schedule for five games.