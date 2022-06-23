Free youth sports camp a hit in Lockwood

LOCKWOOD - Parents are all too familiar with the story. Kids counting down months, days and hours until school is out for the summer — only to claim boredom less than 24 hours later.

Some parents found relief this week as Fellowship Baptist Church once again sponsored its free sports camp in Lockwood for kids in grades 3-8. According to Executive Pastor Ray Willis, this year's camp drew a record number of more than 200 local kids.

MTN Sports took a fun look at the sights, sounds, thrills and skills showcased by some of this year's youngest campers.