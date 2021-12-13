Former NFL player sentenced to 3 years for COVID-19 fraud

A former NFL player has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Josh Bellamy pleaded guilty on June 9 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court documents stated that Bellamy obtained $1.2 million for his company Drip Entertainment LLC through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan using falsified documents and false information.

Instead, he used the funds to buy jewelry and buy a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

He now must pay $1,246,565 in restitution and $1,246,565 in forfeiture and spend three years and one month in prison.