ESPN's Vitale taking break from calling games to rest voice

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced he will no longer be calling games this year as he continues his treatment for dysplasia on his vocal cords.

In October, Vitale revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and would undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Vitale announced in December that he would be taking a break to rest his voice after doctors found precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords.

On Monday, the announcer said he'll be undergoing surgery soon.

"So, while I’m heartbroken that I won’t appear on ESPN for the rest of this season, I’m encouraged by the progress," Vitale said. "In fact, it appears that by resting my voice for the past three weeks, I’ve reduced the inflammation by 60%."

Vitale added that once the inflammation heals, they'll set a date for the surgery.

"You know I am an eternal optimist who acts like he’s a teenager," Vitale said. "Yet there is no doubt these past five months have been emotionally and physically frustrating. I am so appreciative of the love and care demonstrated by the incredible members of the medical community. And I will be forever grateful for the calls, texts, and social media expressions of encouragement from friends, colleagues, fans, media, and members of my ESPN family. I love people, and I’m honored to receive such overwhelming support."