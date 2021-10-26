Emotional Lewistown win tops Q2's final regular season Gamechangers

BILLINGS — The final regular season week of the 2021 high school football season saw lots of memorable moments, but nothing can compare to the scene in Lewistown last Friday.

The Golden Eagles, playing in honor of former teammate Dylan Morris who died in a car accident last week, beat Miles City 7-0 on a first quarter 59-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fields to Kyler Fleming. The win secured Lewistown a first-round bye in the upcoming State A playoffs.

With playoff spots up for grabs all across the state, there was no shortage of Gamechangers this week. Watch the video above for our final regular season version.

