Watch
Sports

Actions

Distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home in Kenya

items.[0].image.alt
Fredrik Sandberg/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 30, 2019 file photo, Agnes Tirop of Kenya smiles after winning the women's 1500m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden. Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medalist, has been found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, the country's track federation said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Sweden Diamond League Athletics
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:42:39-04

A two-time World Championships bronze medallist from Kenya, was found dead at her home, the country's track federation said on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the federation said Agnes Tirop was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

She was 25 years old.

The news outlet reported that Athletics Kenya was informed of her death but still gathered information about what happened.

According to the AP, Tirop was allegedly found dead with stab wounds in her stomach at her home in Iten. Still, police could only confirm that they were investigating and did not give out immediate details about what happened.

Tirop won bronze at the 2017 and 2019 world champions in the women's 10,000 meters, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader