Denver Broncos add former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton

Lynne Sladky/AP
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49) runs, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 20, 2022
The Denver Broncos announced on Friday that they agreed to terms with former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton on a one-year deal.

Singleton, who played for the Bobcats from 2011-2014, last played for the Philadelphia Eagles and led the team in total tackles the last two seasons, a span in which he started 19 games. In that stretch, he also has nine tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions, two pick-sixes and a forced fumble.

