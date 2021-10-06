DCC rodeo wraps up fall season

(Editor's note: DCC media release)

The Dawson Community Collge rodeo team wrapped up this weekend in Dillon at the University of Montana Western College Rodeo.

The Buccaneers had 6 men in the short round allowing them to take second as a team. Freshmen Cassidy Cairns led the way for the Men's Team gathering 100 points up by qualifying for the short round in the Calf Roping (Short Round 6th, Average 6th) and the Team Roping (Short Round 3rd, Average 3rd), with his partner and fellow DCC Team Member Hayden Whelpton( 80 Points).

Trey Dempewolf and Tee McAmis also placed in the team roping (Long Round 5th, Average 5th). Gavin Nelson (90 points) placed second in the first round and third in the average in the saddle bronc riding.

Ty Mackanzie had another great rodeo in the bull dogging placing 4th in the long round. Jessica Stevens led the way for the Lady Bucs in the goat tying, qualifying for the short round!

Buccaneers will continue prepping for their spring season beginning in Bozeman on April 7.

