Class B roundup: Eureka stuns No. 5 Bigfork

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Columbus 48, Three Forks 0

COLUMBUS— The Cougar defense got off to a great start Kaeden Daniels intercepts the ball.

Still in the first quarter, a few plays later quarterback Caden Meier hits wide receiver Colby Martinez for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good giving the Cougars a 8 to 0 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

On Three Forks next possession, they fumbled recovered by the Cougars. Next play Trey Johannes gets the hand-off and takes it in for the touchdown to give the cougars a 14-0 lead. They did not get the two-point conversion.

With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, Trey Johannes gets his number called again and takes it in for a score. The Cougars go up 22-0.

In the second quarter, Cooper Cook took a hand-off and scored giving the Cougars a 28-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half, and the Cougars rolled from there.

Eureka 14, Bigfork 13

EUREKA—Eureka survived a late score from No. 5 Bigfork to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season on Friday by a score of 14-13.

Each team found the end zone in the first half. Eureka quarterback Caleb Utter scored a two yard touchdown and Nick Walker from Bigfork scored a 35-yard touchdown.

The game was tied at halftime, but Eureka’s Remington Little scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second half. What kept the Vikings from the win was their after their next touchdown by Patrick Wallen, the Vikings decided to go for the 2-pt conversion, but the pass intercepted by Eureka's Jackson Abney, sealing the 14-13 win for the Lions.

Malta 37, Glasgow 6

In a highly-anticipated match-up in Northern B football, No. 3 Malta took down rival No. 5 Glasgow 37-6 on the road.

With Northern B in the balance, this was a big game heading in, but the Mustangs jumped out to a 24-0 lead on the backs of their defense causing three turnovers in the first half.

Tatum Hansen would be the lone scorer for the Scotties.

Running back Rex Williamson would also have himself a game amassing 237 yards on the ground as the Mustangs came into hostile territory and took care of business to knockoff a ranked team in Class B as they take on Fairfield in another big game for the Mustangs next week.

The Scotties beat Fairfield two weeks ago so a win over the 6-1 Eagles would solidify them as the top team in Northern B. Glasgow takes on Wolf Point next week as well.

Class B scores

Fairfield 20, Cut Bank 14

Florence 54, Whitehall 7

Huntley Project 33, Baker 0

Missoula Loyola 50, Anaconda 6

Roundup 14, Colstrip 0

Townsend 46, Big Timber 6

Wolf Point 43, Conrad 18