Branger, Breding, Gleason, Greenoughs among Saturday's Montana Pro Rodeo HOF inductees

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Dan Mortensen and Miss Congeniality are featured in the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame's first bronze in a new series.
Dan Mortensen bronze
Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:08:06-04

BILLINGS -- The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will induct it's newest class Saturday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center after the banquet was placed on hold for nearly a year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The annual event, which opens at 2 p.m. with a reception and dinner at 5 p.m., raises scholarship money for Montana high school students hoping to compete in collegiate rodeo and has awarded over half a million dollars in 16 years. The Montana High School Rodeo Association Scholarship is the nation's largest rodeo scholarship program, according to the MPRHWF.

Rodeo legends Clint Branger, Scott Breding, Bill Greenough, Billy Greenough and Brad Gleason highlight Saturday's latest class. John L. Moore will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Forrie J. Smith, who was raised on his grandparents' ranch in Helena and is now an actor on the hit television show 'Yellowstone', is this year's guest of honor.

I'm just a country kid from Montana on screen with an Academy Award winner (Kevin Costner)," Smith said. "This is a dream come true for me."

Banquet reservations can be made by calling 406-256-6515 and those interested in supporting the high school scholarship fund may do so here.

"The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame remains committed to celebrating accomplishments of our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and to building on more $600,000 scholarships already awarded to our state’s high school rodeo athletes as they seek higher education," president Brent Jordan said.

2021 Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Honorees:

Lifetime Achievement

  • John L. Moore

Legends

  • Clint Branger
  • Scott Breding
  • Bill Greenough
  • Billy Greenough
  • Brad Gleason

Montana Sportscaster

  • Scott Breen

Montana Veterinarian

  • John Beug

Montana Horse Trainer

  • Gary and Linda Crowder

Lady of the West

  • Elaine Graveley

Montana Ranches

  • Schulz/Cummings
  • Double M Livestock
  • Weaver Ranch
  • Fauth Ranch
  • McCauley Ranch
  • Kern Ranch
  • Hill Ranch

Great Rodeo Families

  • Gene Maher
  • Larry McComb
  • Jerry Small

Western Heritage

  • Yost Family
  • John and Connie Ahlgren
  • Leininger Ranch

Montana Ferrier

  • Kenny Drinkwalter

Livestock Auction

  • Billings Livestock Commission

Montana Western Store

  • Murdoch’s
