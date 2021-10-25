Boudreaux Campbell wins final PBR regular season stop

(Editor's note: PBR release)

LINCOLN, Neb. – The 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast regular season wound to a climactic end Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, as three of the world’s Top 6-ranked bull riders delivered Top-10 efforts ahead of the 2021 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas.

Reigning PBR World Finals event winner Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) led the contingent, going a perfect 3-for-3, to win the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, cracking the world’s Top 5 with just days remaining prior to the 2021 PBR World Finals on Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Further down the leaderboard, world No. 2 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) and No. 3 Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) continued to capitalize on an absent No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), who has been sidelined since mid-September with a groin injury, each delivering a Top-10 finish at the final 2021 Unleash The Beast regular season event to gain ground on the top ranking in the slugfest for the coveted gold buckle.

2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Campbell began the event inside Pinnacle Bank Arena by tying for third in Round 1 on Saturday compliments of an 87.5-point score aboard Bring The Bling (GEM Bucking Bulls).

The charismatic Texan again delivered an 87.5-point ride today in Round 2, covering Reckless Red (Rafter JML Cattle) to advance to the championship round atop the event leaderboard.

With his pick of the pen, Campbell drafted Bubba G (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Clay Struve/Chad Berger), a bovine athlete who had been ridden just twice in 13 outs across all levels of competition entering the matchup.

Undaunted by the bull’s impressive buckoff rate, Campbell made the 8 in near picture-perfect form, clinching the event win with a 91-point score. The 90-point ride was Campbell’s sixth of the season, tied for fourth most of any rider on tour, and earned him his seventh round win, the fifth most of all competitors on the premier series.

Campbell earned a check for $26,811.77 along with a critical 141.5 points. After travelling to Nebraska ranked No. 6 in the world, he leap-frogged an injured Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil), and is now No. 5 in the standings and 1,226.5 points behind No. 1 Leme.

Looking down the event standings, 2016 PBR World Champion Davis was sixth, remaining No. 3 in the world, but inching within 749 points of the No. 1 ranking, while 2018 PBR World Champion Pacheco was eighth, maintaining his No. 2 position in the world standings, and rising to within 607 points of No. 1 Leme.

Should either Davis or Pacheco complete their come-from-behind surge and be crowned the 2021 PBR World Champion, they would become just the seventh multi-time title holder in league history.

Both Davis and Pacheco had a chance to make a bigger dent in Leme’s lead, but were shut out in the championship round.

Davis earned his sixth-place finish and 40 world points after going 2-for-3 in Lincoln. He covered Nightmare (Richardson Land & Cattle Co.) for 85.5 points in Round 1, and Space Force (Heald Pro Bulls/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 88 points in Round 2.

WSM’s Trail of Tears (WSM Auctioneers/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) denied Davis the win, when the powerful animal athlete got the better of Davis in 4.05 seconds in the championship round.

Pacheco also went 2-for-3, netting 28 world points for his eight-place finish.

In Round 1, the “Ice Man” made the requisite 8 aboard Mongoose (Cunningham/Scoggins) for 83.75 points, returning on Championship Sunday with an 87.25-point score aboard Last Chance (Sho-Me Rodeo/Rafter J).

In the final round, however, Pacheco proved no match for Speed Demon (Heald Pro Bulls/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) and was sent to the ground in a quick 3.06 seconds.

Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) placed second in Lincoln, earning $15,746.58 and 94 world points.

As one of three riders to be perfect inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, Moreira reached the championship round after riding Oilfield Outlaw’s Uncle Ricky (Oilfield Outlaw’s Bucking Bulls) for 84 points in Round 1 and Soup in a Group (Wilks Ranch/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 88 points in Round 2.

In a decision which proved dividends, Moreira drafted Cold Shot (Jeb Fredericks/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) in the championship round, matching the bull jump-for-jump en route to a monstrous 90.75-point score. The 90-point ride was the fifth of Moreira’s career on the Unleash The Beast, and fourth in the 2021 season.

Moreira remained No. 7 in the 2021 PBR world standings, and he now trails No. 1 Leme by 1,318.5 points.

Third was 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year contender Marcelo Procopio Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil).

Pereira first struck in Round 1 of the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational when he covered Oilfield Outlaw’s Hickory (Oilfield Outlaw’s Bucking Bulls) for 85.75 points. Continuing his momentum, Pereira again reached the whistle in Round 2, riding White Squirrel (Sho-Me Rodeo/Rafter J) for 85 points.

The fast-rising Brazilian then punctuated his unblemished event with an 86.75-point trip atop Pookie Holler (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Clay Struve/Chad Berger) in the championship round.

Pereira left Nebraska having earned 72.5 world points, rising from No. 27 to No. 21 in the standings.

In the battle amongst first-year riders on the premier series, Pereira is now No. 6 in the Rookie of the Year race after beginning the final regular-season event of the year No. 7 in the standings. He trails top-ranked rookie contender Junior Patrik Souza (Sonora, Brazil), who is ranked No. 9 in the world, by 235.5 points.

Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) finished fourth in Lincoln, earning 62.5 world points to rise from No. 28 to No. 25 in the world standings as he looks forward to competing at his career-first PBR World Finals Nov. 3-7 Las Vegas.

Alvidrez was electric in Round 1, tying for the victory after covering Last Chance (Sho-Me Rodeo/Rafter J) for 88 points.

Despite a 2.8-second buckoff against Control Burn (Rafter B Bucking Bulls/Harris) in Round 2, Alvidrez rebounded in career-best form, delivering the second-best score of his tenure with the PBR when he made the 8 on The Punisher (Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 90.75 points.

The qualified ride also was the first ever aboard the bull, snapping The Punisher’s 15-out buckoff streak.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil).

Montanha rode Blessed (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points in Round 1 before winning Round 2 via an 88.25-point ride aboard Crossover (Shuler Bucking Bulls).

Despite a hard-fought effort, Montanha was unable to make the requisite 8 in his final out, bested by Delbert Sr. (Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) in 5.36 seconds.

In the bull pen, Oilfield Outlaw’s Yellow Feather (Oilfield Outlaw’s Bucking Bulls) was the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event. The striking animal athlete posted an impressive 45.5-point score when he bucked off Souza in a swift 1.78 seconds in the championship round.

The PBR Unleash The Beast next travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, and T-Mobile Arena, when the 2021 PBR World Champion will be determined at the PBR World Finals, Nov. 3-7.

Elsewhere in the PBR, the sport’s finest competed on both the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in Dayton, Ohio, and Canadian Cup Series in Calgary, Alberta.

At the final regular-season Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Ohio, Davi Henrique de Lima (Candido, Brazil) earned his career-first victory on the league’s expansion series courtesy of a perfect 2-for-2 performance.

Lima got off to a hot start in Round 1 of the PBR ZipRecruiter Rumble, covering Dirt Track Dirty (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) for 86 points. The surging Brazilian then remained flawless in the championship round when he went the distance atop Rock Malcoma (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 84 points.

Earning 40.5 world points for the win, Lima surged to No. 64 in the world standings. Within 128.16 points of the Top 35, and his career-first berth to the PBR World Finals, Lima will look to earn his chance to compete inside T-Mobile Arena at the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals in Las Vegas on Oct. 30-31 at SouthPoint Arena and Equestrian Center.

In Canada, reining national champion Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) inched closer to history, winning the Cup Series’ Pendleton Whisky Classic to further his stronghold on the No. 1 ranking in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship and accompanying $50,000 bonus.

The defending Calgary Cup Series was fast to strike in Round 1, tying for the third-best score when he covered Langham Kid (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) for 84 points.

With an early pick in the championship round bull draft, Buttar was quick to architect a rematch that had previously propelled him to glory. Opting to go head-to-head once again against Norse God (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls), Buttar had covered the fierce bovine for 90 points this past September en route to a victory on the Touring Pro Division in Ponoka, Alberta.Buttar again delivered a picture-perfect ride, reaching the requisite 8 for a championship round-best 89.5 points in the Stampede City.

For his efforts, the Saskatchewan man netted 72.5 national points, extending his lead over No. 2 Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alberta) to 96.16 points.

Should Buttar be crowned the 2021 PBR Canada Champion, he would become the first rider to win the honor in consecutive seasons, as well as just the third multi-time title holder in league history, joining three-time Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) and two-time winner Lambert.

The 2021 PBR Canada season will conclude Nov. 12-13 in Edmonton, Alberta with the PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, inside Rogers Place.

PBR Unleash The BeastPBR Cooper Tires InvitationalPinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NebraskaEvent Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5-87.5-91-266.00-141.5 Points.

2. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 84-88-90.75-262.75-94 Points.

3. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 85.75-85-86.75-257.50-72.5 Points.

4. Andrew Alvidrez, 88-0-90.75-178.75-62.5 Points.

5. Claudio Montanha Jr., 85.5-88.25-0-173.75-55.5 Points.

6. Cooper Davis, 85.5-88-0-173.50-40 Points.

7. Junior Patrik Souza, 88-85.25-0-173.25-37.5 Points.

8. Kaique Pacheco, 83.75-87.25-0-171.00-28 Points.

9. Chase Dougherty, 83.5-81.75-0-165.25-20 Points.

10. Eduardo Aparecido, 85.75-79-0-164.75-14.5 Points.

11. Ramon de Lima, 87.5-0-0-87.50-17.5 Points.

12. Silvano Alves, 0-87-0-87.00-14 Points.

13. Jesse Petri, 86.75-0-0-86.75-15 Points.

14. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-86.5-0-86.50-12.5 Points.

(tie). Thiago Salgado, 86.5-0-0-86.50-14 Points.

(tie). Fernando Henrique Novais, 0-86.5-0-86.50-12.5 Points.

17. Marcos Gloria, 0-86.25-0-86.25-11 Points.

18. Dalton Rudman, 0-85.5-0-85.50-10 Points.

19. Derek Kolbaba, 0-85.25-0-85.25-8.5 Points.

(tie). Cody Teel, 85.25-0-0-85.25-9 Points.

21. João Henrique Lucas, 85-0-0-85.00-8 Points.

(tie). Adriano Salgado, 85-0-0-85.00-8 Points.

23. Dakota Louis, 0-84.5-0-84.50-8 Points.

24. Cody Casper, 84.25-0-0-84.25-8 Points.

25. Daylon Swearingen, 0-83.5-0-83.50-8 Points.

26. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-82.5-0-82.50-8 Points.

27. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-82.25-0-82.25-8 Points.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR ZipRecruiter Rumble

Nutter Center – Dayton, Ohio

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Davi Henrique de Lima, 86-84-170.00-40.5 Points.

2. Venn Johns, 85-82-167.00-26 Points.

3. Lucas Fideles Souza, 87-0-87.00-17 Points.

4. Ednei Caminhas, 86-0-86.00-9.5 Points.

5. Rubens Barbosa, 84.5-0-84.50-5 Points.

6. Junio Quaresima, 84-0-84.00-4 Points.

7. Carlos Garcia, 83.5-0-83.50-1.5 Points.

(tie). Francisco Morales, 83.5-0-83.50-1.5 Points.

9. Lane Nobles, 82.5-0-82.50

(tie). D.J. Parker, 82.5-0-82.50

11. Grayson Cole, 82-0-82.00

PBR Canada Cup Series

PBR Pendleton Whisky Classic

Nutrien Western Event Centre – Calgary, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Dakota Buttar, 84-89.5-173.50-72.5 Points.

2. Lonnie West, 86-86-172.00-57 Points.

3. Aaron Roy, 84-86-170.00-42.5 Points.

4. Jordan Hansen, 68-86.5-154.50-32 Points.

5. Coy Robbins, 88-0-88.00-25 Points.

6. Ashton Sahli, 0-87-87.00-17 Points.

7. Micheal Ostashek, 0-85.5-85.50-7 Points.

8. Blake Smith, 83.5-0-83.50-7 Points.

2021 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 35, 11, 21, 2,100.50, $469,457.92

2. Kaique Pacheco, 43, 6, 16, 1,493.50, $244,537.92

3. Cooper Davis, 38, 3, 17, 1,351.50, $203,963.19

4. João Ricardo Vieira, 46, 2, 11, 1,056.50, $154,345.51

5. Boudreaux Campbell, 34, 3, 7, 874.00, $169,853.86

6. Dener Barbosa, 43, 3, 14, 826.83, $123,394.14

7. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 51, 3, 10, 782.00, $128,270.34

8. Derek Kolbaba, 44, 2, 9, 679.00, $122,200.70

9. Junior Patrik Souza, 52, 2, 9, 614.00, $103,621.07

10. Dalton Kasel, 30, 3, 9, 581.25, $139,457.24

11. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 48, 3, 10, 579.00, $89,311.80

12. Chase Dougherty, 47, 2, 12, 544.50, $92,796.42

13. Jesse Petri, 42, 2, 6, 526.58, $75,529.26

14. Silvano Alves, 47, 0, 8, 513.50, $60,039.93

15. Marco Eguchi, 32, 1, 8, 509.50, $77,305.90

16. Claudio Montanha Jr., 39, 2, 5, 483.00, $130,041.14

17. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 25, 3, 5, 480.00, $71,531.29

18. Cody Teel, 38, 1, 6, 446.50, $68,530.14

19. Eli Vastbinder, 44, 2, 9, 438.50, $83,993.10

20. João Henrique Lucas, 38, 0, 5, 410.00, $52,094.94

21. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 37, 1, 4, 378.50, $45,953.33

22. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 24, 2, 4, 377.83, $140,161.32

23. Cody Jesus, 20, 2, 7, 376.50, $72,064.51

24. Alex Cerqueira, 25, 0, 4, 343.00, $46,872.01

25. Andrew Alvidrez, 36, 2, 5, 342.25, $57,158.18

26. Colten Fritzlan, 17, 1, 4, 339.50, $55,653.36

27. Eduardo Aparecido, 30, 0, 2, 331.00, $41,267.27

28. Daylon Swearingen, 31, 2, 13, 318.00, $87,905.32

29. Ezekiel Mitchell, 36, 3, 4, 283.50, $37,934.44

30. Austin Richardson, 30, 1, 6, 276.00, $47,736.43

31. Mason Taylor, 30, 2, 5, 274.50, $48,300.23

32. Cole Melancon, 27, 0, 3, 263.50, $40,146.29

33. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 25, 1, 7, 231.00, $39,063.41

34. Conner Halverson, 44, 2, 5, 224.00, $34,432.11

35. Cody Nance, 25, 0, 6, 198.16, $30,280.86

36. Thiago Salgado, 32, 0, 5, 198.00, $31,812.03

37. Taylor Toves, 25, 0, 2, 187.00, $28,448.21

38. Adriano Salgado, 17, 1, 4, 179.00, $24,428.57

39. Fernando Henrique Novais, 21, 0, 4, 170.00, $26,751.13

40. Lucas Divino, 23, 0, 2, 166.00, $32,066.04

41. Kyler Oliver, 7, 0, 1, 163.00, $23,452.09

42. Ramon de Lima, 22, 1, 3, 136.83, $21,760.74

43. Caic Cassio Carvalho, 9, 1, 2, 136.00, $20,046.08

44. Luciano De Castro, 26, 0, 9, 131.83, $37,962.78

45. Michael Lane, 24, 2, 4, 128.00, $21,633.17

