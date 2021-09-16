Billings West's Caden, Taco Dowler drawn to atmosphere at Montana State

BILLINGS — Montana State had itself a heck of a weekend.

The Bobcats won their annual Gold Rush game in convincing fashion over Drake. That was enough to convince the Dowler brothers of Billings West to join MSU at the next level.

“The game was special. That’s what pretty much separated every other school from Montana State. Just the support around it. It was sold out, so obviously that helps, but it was just a good crowd and a really good game to watch," said Caden Dowler, a safety and wide receiver for the Golden Bears.

“I wanted to commit a lot earlier. I like the atmosphere, I like everything about the Cats’ program. The game just kind of sealed the game. It was just the best place for me," said Taco Dowler, a West wide receiver and corner back.

Both Caden and Taco visited some big-time programs this summer, including Kansas State, and the Air Force and Naval academies. The 3-star recruits according to 247 Sports kept their intentions separate from each other, so you can imagine the joy when they shared their decisions. Caden and Taco are the Nos. 2 and 3 recruits in Montana, respectively, behind Montana commit Kaden Huot of Helena.

“No, we didn’t plan it at all. It was just a pleasant surprise. I didn’t even know he was going to commit. He told me at the game and I was super excited for him and happy for me, too," Taco said.

The Dowler brothers have been recruited to play opposite sides of the ball – Taco at wide receiver and Caden at safety and linebacker. That means these two will likely square off on a daily basis, but that’s been happening behind the scenes for years.

“I won most of the fights until he hit puberty really early, then he got me for a couple years. But now I’ve got him back," Caden said. "That’ll be fun. Five more years with my best friend.”