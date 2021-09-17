Billings West volleyball hosting Military, Police, Fireman Appreciation Sept. 30

BILLINGS - Members of local military, police and fire departments will be admitted free of charge to Billings West's crosstown volleyball match against Billings Senior on Thursday, September 30.

The Bears are hosting their annual Military, Police, Fireman Appreciation Night at the Golden Dome with raffle baskets, a bake sale and a 50-50 drawing. All proceeds benefit the Billings Police and Fire departments and local military offices.

"We are looking forward to having as many men and women as possible join us on our evening so we can honor and recognize them," co-organizer Kelly Grossman said.

The varsity match is set for 7 p.m. Freshmen A/sophomores tip at 4 p.m. with freshmen B/ junior varsity scheduled for a 5:30 start.