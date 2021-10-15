Watch
Billings West sweeps soccer doubleheader over Billings Senior

Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:32:44-04

The Billings West boys and girls soccer teams pulled off a sweep of crosstown rival Billings Senior on Thursday night at Amend Park.

West built a 2-1 halftime lead behind goals from Fin LeFevre and Quin Pawiroredejo, while Lucas Thompson scored for Senior.

Ethan Holloway scored late in the second half to make it 3-1, while an own goal for West pulled it to 3-2.

The West girls made it a Golden Bears sweep, as they shutout the Broncs 2-0.

West couldn't push any goals across in the first half, but the Bears had a pair of goals in the second, as Sophie Sievertesen and Satory Taylor found the back of the net.

