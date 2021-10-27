Billings West girls punch ticket to State AA title game

BILLINGS — The Billings West girls rolled past visiting Missoula Hellgate in the State AA soccer semifinals on Tuesday evening at Amend Park, racking up three first-half goals en route to a 5-1 victory.

Mary Speare got West on the board first, firing a shot from the top of the box off the tips of the Hellgate keeper to put the Golden Bears ahead 1-0 in the 12th minute. Just minutes later, a Chloe Davies cross deflected off a Hellgate defender and in to give West a 2-0 advantage.

Davies would beat the keeper herself in the 38th minute, skipping one on the ground far post to give West a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Speare's second goal of the night — a second-chance opportunity — was another rocket that was deposited top shelf, putting West ahead 4-0 early in the second half. Hellgate answered moments later on a goal by Ashley Young, but Emma Lensing's goal in the 67th minute sealed West's trip to this weekend's title game.

West will host Bozeman Gallatin on Saturday afternoon for the State AA championship.