Billings Skyview sweeps Belgrade on Pack the Place in Pink night

Billings Skyview swept visiting Belgrade, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, on Pack the Place in Pink night on Thursday night, honoring those who have fallen to cancer and survivors of the disease.

Skyview head coach Stormy Siemion was a player at Huntley Project when legendary coach Iona Stookey battled breast cancer, while senior Jordan Olson-Keck honored her grandmother on Thursday evening.

"I definitely was right in the middle of when Iona was going through her battle with breast cancer, so it was just amazing to see her go through the struggles that she did and come out stronger than ever," Siemion said. "It’s just fun to be able to celebrate survivors of breast cancer, but it also does hit a little closer to home for me with Iona.”

"It’s definitely my grandma," Olson-Keck said of who she'd be honoring on Thursday evening. "She’s been a very strong influence in my life. She went through breast cancer back in 2016. She’s fought through it pretty well. I just love her positive attitude. She tries to go to all my games and has always been a big supporter.”

