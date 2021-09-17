Watch
Billings Senior holds off Bozeman Gallatin rally, 35-21

Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 09:47:21-04

BILLINGS - Christian Emineth threw three touchdowns in the first quarter Thursday night helping Billings Senior build a 21-0 cushion on the way to a 35-21 win over Bozeman Gallatin at Daylis Stadium.

Emineth hit Malikye Simpson on a 22-yard strike in the south end zone for a 7-0 lead on Senior's opening possession. The Broncs' next drive ended on a screen pass to Jacob Miller who powered across the goal line from inside the 10. Emineth then capped a 99-yard drive on Senior's third possession with a touchdown pass in the flat to Zeke Ramirez for a 21-0 lead.

The Broncs (3-1) held a 28-7 lead at halftime before Gallatin (2-2) rallied to within 28-21 with just over 4:30 to play.

All three Raptor touchdowns were connections between Braeden Mikkelson to Noah Dahkle. The first was a 69-yard score in the second quarter. A 10-yard strike in the third made it 28-14. Then with 4:36 to play, the duo hooked up from about 40 yards drawing Gallatin to within 28-21.

But Senior iced it on Payton Morten's five-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left.

