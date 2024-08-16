Billings Scarlets stifled in opening loss at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — For as efficient as the Billings Scarlets played to make it to the American Legion World Series, their tournament opener Thursday was foreboding from the outset.

Scarlets starter Colter Wilson suffered through a rough first inning as the lefthander issued four walks, made a throwing error and was called for a balk. In turn, the opponents from Wilmington, Del., scored twice without the benefit of a hit.

Chet Strange / The American Legion Colter Wilson of the Billings Scarlets pitches during a game against Wilmington, Del., at the American Legion World Series at at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Billings was unable to find the timely hitting that helped propel them to the Northwest Region title, and the Scarlets fell 6-1 to Wilmington at Keeter Stadium.

The Scarlets, who are making Montana's first Legion World Series appearance in 62 years, don't play Friday but will return to the field Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time for another round-robin game against Bossier City, La. All World Series games are available to stream on ESPN+.

Wilson's early struggles could have been attributed to a muddy and slippery mound. In the top of the first, Scarlets coach Adam Hust requested the grounds crew come onto the field to patch up the hill, which it did.

Still, the Scarlets were probably fortunate to trail by only two runs after the inning ended.

Chet Strange / The American Legion Kyler Northrop of the Billings Scarlets attempts to tag Tre Villanova of Wilmington, Del., during their game at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

After the mound fix, Wilson appeared more settled, but he also hit two batters, threw a wild pitch and was ultimately charged with three errors in his 4 2/3 innings.

Wilmington starter Matthew Speicher, also a southpaw, didn't allow a hit until the fourth and was able to keep Billings off the scoreboard in 4 1/3 innings of work. In all, Speicher gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked three.

In winning the Northwest Regional tournament to earn a World Series berth, the Scarlets posted a 1.64 team ERA, didn't commit an error in the field won five consecutive elimination games. Offensively, they scored 39 runs after a shutout loss in their opener.

It wasn't as smooth on Thursday. The Scarlets' first hit came off the bat of Brady Randall to lead off the fourth, but he was left stranded as Speicher struck out the side. The Scarlets ended up stranding 10 runners on base.

Wilmington made the score 3-0 on an RBI single by Hunter DiCarlantonio in the fifth, and a sacrifice fly by Aidan Kee increased it to 4-0.

Later in the fifth, Vincent Offutt crushed a two-run home run off of Wilson as Wilmington took a 6-0 advantage. Lefty Zach Stewart came on in relief of Wilson in the fifth.

Chet Strange / The American Legion The Billings Scarlets huddle prior to a game against Wilmington, Del., at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Thursday, Aug, 15, 2024.

The Scarlets scored their first run in the fifth as Cody Collis went the other way for a base hit to left field to bring in Kade Vatnsdal from third.

In the sixth, the Scarlets loaded the bases against Wilmington reliever Jack Rossi. But Rossi induced the dangerous Nate McDonald to fly out to center field to end the threat.

Wilmington pitcher Evan Frank relieved Rossi in the seventh and got the final out to retire the Scarlets and end the game.

Now the Scarlets will try to repeat the magic they found at regionals after suffering a first-day loss. It begins with their game Saturday against Bossier City.

2024 American Legion World Series

Scores

Thursday, Aug. 15

League City, Texas, 7, Fargo, N.D., 3

Midland, Mich., 3, Bossier City, La., 0

Troy, Ala., 10, Hudson, Mass., 1

Wilmington, Del., 6, Billings Scarlets 1

Friday, Aug. 16

Hudson. Mass., vs. League City, Texas, 2 p.m.

Troy, Ala., vs. Fargo, N.D., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Hudson, Mass., vs. Fargo, N.D., 10 a.m.

Wilmington, Del., vs. Midland, Mich., 1 p.m.

Bossier City, La., vs. Billings Scarlets, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Midland, Mich., vs. Billings Scarlets, 11 a.m.

Wilmington, Del., vs. Bossier, City, La, 2 p.m.

Troy, Ala., vs. League City, Texas, 5 p.m.

