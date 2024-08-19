Billings Scarlets drop two games Sunday, run ends at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — A deluge of rain Saturday night gave way to sunshine and a fresh start Sunday at Keeter Stadium, but the Billings Scarlets saw their stay at the American Legion World Series come to an end.

The Scarlets suffered a 1-0 loss to Bossier City, La., and followed with a 4-3 defeat versus Midland, Mich., in their second game of the day. The Scarlets were beaten 6-1 by Wilmington, Del., on Thursday night.

Chet Strange /The American Legion Kyler Northrop of the Billings Scarlets bats during a game against Midland, Mich., at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

The Scarlets, making Montana's first World Series appearance in 62 years, were eliminated from semifinal and championship contention with the losses. They needed to finish in the top two of their pool to advance beyond Sunday.

Bossier City, La, 1, Billings Scarlets 0

The Scarlets' Sunday opener was the conclusion of a game that was suspended Saturday night due to rain with one out in the top of the third inning in a scoreless tie.

The teams were pulled off the field after Kade Vatnsdal popped out to shortstop for the first out of the third. Nolan Berkram was due to bat against Bossier City pitcher Brody Bower at the time of the delay.

The game resumed Sunday at 9 a.m. Mountain time, and Bossier City broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth on Hudson Brignac's RBI single to center field to take a 1-0 lead.

With two outs, Jackson Jones singled for Bossier City's first hit of the game, then Drew McDowell followed by hitting Tucker McCabe with a 2-2 pitch. Brignac then followed by hitting McDowell's next offering up the middle to bring home Jones and provide what was the winning run.

The Scarlets, champions of the Northwest Region, threatened in the top of the fourth by loading the bases but nothing came of it. Brady Randall, Chase Wise and Jaron Pinter all drew walks, but the inning ended on a groundout by Vatnsdal.

Chet Strange / The American Legion The Billings Scarlets line up on the first-base line at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Cody Collis led off the inning with a single but was picked off of first base for the first out of the fourth.

McDowell started for the Scarlets when the game began Saturday and returned to the mound again Sunday.

McDowell, a right-hander who's headed to play college baseball at South Dakota State, allowed two hits, struck out three, walked three and hit two batters and suffered the loss despite a strong performance.

Jones took the mound for Bossier City when the game resumed Sunday. He threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball and was able to wiggle out of that bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

Cade Moore threw 2 1/3 innings of relief and got the win when Nolan Berkram popped out to end the game in the seventh.

Midland, Mich., 4, vs. Billings Scarlets 3

In their second game of the day, the Scarlets faced a two-run deficit right out of the gate.

Against Billings left-hander Zach Stewart, Midland scored two early runs in the bottom of the first as Cayden Smith delivered an RBI single and Nathan Ball hit a sacrifice fly.

Chet Strange / The American Legion Zach Stewart of the Billings Scarlets pitches during a game against Midland, Mich., at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Like they did against Bossier City earlier Sunday, the Scarlets stranded the bases loaded versus Midland in the second inning. Chase Wise walked, Colter Wilson singled and Michael Brew was hit by a pitch, but Billings was not able to push a run across.

Midland added to its lead in the second when Smith delivered a two-out RBI double down the right-field line to score Jack Sequin to make the score 3-0.

Billings got on the board in the top of the fourth on Michael Brew's infield single that scored Wise from third with two outs. But Midland got that run back in the bottom half of the fourth when Aidan Robinson's groundout brought home Sequin.

The Scarlets got within 4-3 in the sixth when an error allowed Wise to score and a wild pitch by Sequin, who was pitching in relief of Midland starter Sam Briggs, brought in Wilson.

Kyler Northrop singled in the seventh, representing the tying run. But he was stranded on third base to end the game.

The Scarlets went 0-3 at the World Series, but finished the season with an exemplary 63-16 record.

2024 American Legion World Series

Scores

Thursday, Aug. 15

League City, Texas, 7, Fargo, N.D., 3

Midland, Mich., 3, Bossier City, La., 0

Troy, Ala., 10, Hudson, Mass., 1

Wilmington, Del., 6, Billings Scarlets 1

Friday, Aug. 16

League City, Texas, 4, Hudson. Mass., 2

Fargo, N.D., 5, Troy, Ala., 4

Saturday, Aug. 17

Fargo, N.D., 12, Hudson, Mass., 2

Midland, Mich., 9, Wilmington, Del., 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Bossier City, La., 1, Billings Scarlets 0

Midland, Mich., 4, Billings Scarlets 3

Wilmington, Del., vs. Bossier, City, La, 2 p.m.

Troy, Ala., vs. League City, Texas, 5 p.m.

