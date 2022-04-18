Billings Outlaws roll Southwest Kansas Storm, improve to 2-1

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws used a dominant performance in all phases of Saturday evening's home game with the Southwest Kansas Storm en route to a 65-20 victory.

Billings opened the game with scores on every possession in the first half, save for a one-play drive in the final two seconds of the half set up by an interception by D'nerius Antoine, to lead 36-14 at the break. A touchdown pass from Charles McCullum to Tyron Laughinghouse on the Outlaws' opening drive of the second half essentially put the game to bed.

Billings improves to 2-1 after picking up its second consecutive win, while the Storm fall to 2-2. The Outlaws are in action again April 23 at the Omaha Beef and won't be at home again until May 15 against the Rapid City Marshals.