BOZEMAN — In a new weekly series this fall called, "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with seniors who are a part of Montana State's football program to talk about life off the gridiron as they wrap up their final year as a Bobcat.

Episode One features fullback R.J. Fitzgerald, who is a native from Dillon and started his career as a walk-on in 2017. Fast forward five years later, Fitzgerald is now a team captain for his last season.