Rapid Reaction: Montana State 26, UT Martin 7

Freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for two touchdowns and Montana State used a bruising ground attack to trounce UT Martin 26-7 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on a windy Saturday in Bozeman.

A photo gallery of the game can be found here.

Mellott rushed for 180 yards and running back Isaiah Ifanse, who had a score of his own, added 176 yards to pace the Bobcats. Simeon Woodard tallied an interception for the Bobcats as MSU held the UT Martin offense off the scoreboard. The Skyhawks managed just 11 first downs and 178 yards of total offense.

UT Martin's lone score came when cornerback Jay Woods recovered a Mellott fumble and returned it for a touchdown shortly before halftime.

TURNING POINT: Mellott's fourth-quarter touchdown run. Although UT Martin's offense struggled mightily to move the ball, MSU didn't have comfortable separation until Mellott scampered for the 73-yard score.

STAT OF THE GAME: 387 rushing yards. The Bobcat defense did its job and the offense played to its strengths, controlling the pace through the running game.

GAME BALLS: Mellott, Ifanse, MSU's O-line. Mellott and Ifanse get the scoring credit, but the Bobcat offensive line created the space to make it happen.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana State (10-2) will advance to the FCS quarterfinals against No. 1 Sam Houston (11-0).