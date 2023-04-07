Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalizing deal with Utah State to become next head basketball coach

(Editor's Note: This article will continue to be updated.)
BOZEMAN — Montana State's Danny Sprinkle is finalizing a deal to become the next men's head basketball coach at Utah State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports on Friday.
Sprinkle guided Montana State to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this past season, which marked a first in program history.
The Helena native finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record marking consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time since 1929.
Since taking over the program in 2019, Sprinkle has culminated an overall record of 81-43.
Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom who left for Virginia Commonwealth University.