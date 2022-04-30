Montana State's Daniel Hardy drafted by Los Angeles Rams in 7th round

Former Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (235th overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the addition of his teammate Troy Andersen being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 58, this is the first time Montana State has as ever had multiple picks in the first seven rounds of an NFL Draft.

The last time multiple Bobcats were selected in the same NFL draft was 1976, but all three were drafted in later rounds before the league switched to a seven-round format: Steve Kracher by the Minnesota Vikings (11th round, 316th overall), Pat Bolton by the Atlanta Falcons (12th round, 329th overall), and Randy Hickel also by the Minnesota Vikings (16th round, 457th overall).

Hardy finished the 2021 season with 24 tackles for loss (77 total), while also tallying the sixth-most sacks in the FCS (16) to earn himself Second-team All-American status.

The Rams traded their sixth-round pick (218th) early Saturday afternoon in exchange for two seventh-round picks (235th and 261st).