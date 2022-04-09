Watch

Montana State women, Northwest College men win Spring Rodeo #1

Tayla Moeykens
Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
Tayla Moeykens
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 09, 2022
BOZEMAN — The first of two spring rodeos at Montana State concluded Friday night with the Bobcat women dominating in the team standings winning by 460 points, while Northwest College (Wyoming) narrowly pulled past the Bobcat men to win by 100.

However, two Bobcats hold the all-around titles halfway through the weekend: Caleb Berquist (280 points) and Jacee Currin (285 points).

Prior to Friday's performance round starting, the Montana State Women's rodeo team unveiled their 2021 National Championship banner in front of a sold-out crowd, which was their first in 10 years.

Rodeo #1 Men’s Team Standings

  1. Northwest College (Wyo.) — 720
  2. Montana State University — 620

Rodeo #1 Women’s Team Standings

  1. Montana State — 645
  2. MSU Northern — 185

Spring Rodeo #1 Average

Saddle Bronc Riding

  1. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler MSUN — 127

Steer Wrestling

  1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph UMTW — 10.9
  2. Sigman, Timothy James UMTW — 11.9
  3. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC — 13.7
  4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW — 14.2
  5. Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU — 14.9
  6. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 15.9

Goat Tying

  1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU — 12.7
  2. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 13.6
  3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMTW — 14.3
  4. Wolstein, Haven Grace MTSU — 14.7
  5. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW — 15.3
  6. Stevens, Jessica Ranae DAWSON — 15.4

Team Roping

  1. York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer NWC/NWC — 15.5
  2. Johnson, Clay/Faulkner, Cody MTSU/MTSU — 19.9
  3. Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC — 22.2
  4. Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake UMTW — 22.6
  5. Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU — 34.3

Bareback Riding

  1. Kay, Trevor William UMTW — 139
  2. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU — 73 (1 ride)

Breakaway Roping

  1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC — 5.1
  2. Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU — 5.3
  3. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 5.8
  4. Hepper, Cate MTSU — 6.4
  5. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU — 15.8

Tie Down Roping

  1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 18.2
  2. Smith, Logan James NWC — 20.4
  3. York, Sylais Kain NWC — 20.6
  4. Bustad, Jase Hunter MTSU — 21.5
  5. Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU — 24.8

Barrel Racing

  1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU — 28.61
  2. Carlson, Ashtyn Bree UMT — 29.45
  3. Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU — 29.46
  4. Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 29.49
  5. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae MTSU — 29.55
  6. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU — 33.63

Bull Riding

No qualifying rides

