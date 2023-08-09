Ex-Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly assigned to XFL's St. Louis Blackhawks

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly was assigned to the St. Louis Blackhawks of the XFL on Wednesday, according to a press release from the league.

The XFL announced the exclusive rights to 28 players total, each of which were either invited to the XFL Combine last month or attended an XFL Showcase this summer.

O'Reilly finished his career at Montana State with 277 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six interceptions, four forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections.

The linebacker received a minicamp invite from the Chicago Bears following the 2023 NFL Draft but was ultimately not signed.

The 2024 XFL season begins in February.