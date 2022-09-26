Watch Now

Actions

Atlanta's Troy Andersen logs first NFL victory, swaps jerseys with Seattle's Will Dissly

Seattle's Will Dissly and Atlanta's Troy Andersen swap jerseys after Week 3 match up.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 17:39:39-04

SEATTLE — From watching games at Lumen Field to playing on the same turf, Week 3 of the NFL marked a full circle moment for Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen.

Atlanta closed out a two-week trip on the West Coast Sunday against the Seahawks, logging their first victory of the season, 27-23.

"To get the first win out of the way is nice," Andersen said post game, but experiencing his first win as a rookie wasn't the only moment that made Sunday special.

It was what happened after the game.

Once the clock hit zero, Andersen met Bozeman's Will Dissly midfield to swap jerseys, who is in the midst of his fifth season with the Seahawks.

"Will is an awesome dude," Andersen smiled. "We played golf this summer, and I mean I know him a little bit, but I’ve never played against him."

The two Montanans found themselves face-to-face early in Sunday's matchup on a pass-play intended for Dissly. The veteran beat Andersen on short route, hauling in a 18-yard touchdown from Geno Smith.

Andersen finished with a new career-high three tackles, while Dissly recorded 34 yards on three receptions and one touchdown.

The Falcons (1-2) head back to Atlanta this Sunday for a home game against Cleveland (2-1) with kickoff set for 11 a.m. MT.

Seattle (1-2) on the other hand is headed to Detroit for an 11 a.m. MT kickoff against the Lions (1-2).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App