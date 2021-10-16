Rapid Reaction: Sacramento State 28, No. 5 Montana 21

MISSOULA — The No. 5 Montana Grizzlies (4-2, 1-2) lost for the second time in three weeks, falling to unranked Sacramento State (3-3, 3-0) by a score of 28-21 to snap Montana's 12-game home winning streak.

Sac State junior quarterback Jake Dunniway threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while dual QB Asher O'Hara went 8-for-9 for 75 yards.

Montana never led during the game. Montana managed just six first-half points, while the Hornets scored on their first possession and never looked back.

TURNING POINT: Dunniway's touchdown pass to Jared Gipson early in the third quarter. Montana's offense had just turned it over after a Sac State strip sack, and the Hornets converted on the possession.

STAT OF THE GAME: Total yardage...the Hornets out-gained the Griz 456 yards to 272 and took just under six minutes on their final drive of the game to prevent any comeback hopes from UM.

GAME BALL: Dunniway. The main quarterback for the Hornets dominated Montana for 227 passing yards and three touchdowns.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana will travel to Idaho (2-4). The Vandals come off a 71-21 loss to No. 2 Eastern Washington.

