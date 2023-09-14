Grizzly Insider: Billings' Trevin Gradney reflects on fast start to junior season

MISSOULA — Coming off a 43-13 victory over Utah Tech on the road last week, No. 12 Montana is set for its non-conference finale this week when it hosts Division II Ferris State, the two-time defending national champion at its level.

Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck and cornerback Trevin Gradney join this week's Grizzly Insider show — hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran — which can be viewed in the video player above. Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Hauck recaps the Grizzlies' win over Utah Tech and looks ahead to the next opponent while Gradney, a Billings West grad, talks about his breakout start to the season.

Gradney has two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble through two weeks this season, making him one of the true bright spots of Montana's defense thus far. According to Corcoran, Gradney is the first Montana native to start at corner for the Griz since Colstrip's Tuff Harris in 2006.

