Griz Central Sideline Pass: Dixie State
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:39:09-04
MISSOULA — Montana got back in the win column over the weekend with a 31-14 victory over Dixie State as the two football programs met for the first time in each school's history.
MTN's Brandon Sullivan takes a closer look at the Grizzlies' victory with this week's Griz Central Sideline Pass in the video above.
